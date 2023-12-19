Six-figure shortfall as Vernon Christmas kettle campaign nears end

Photo: Salvation Army

Bells are ringing, but donations are falling short for the Vernon Salvation Army’s Christmas kettle campaign.

With only six days before Christmas, the Sally Ann says it is in danger of not reaching its goal.

All money raised from the kettles stays in Vernon and goes toward operating the local food bank.

"As of yesterday, we have raised just under $400,000 of our $650,000 target,” says Neil Thompson.

Any money raised over the Christmas season goes towards operation of the food bank and community support programs.

Thompson says demand for the Salvation Army's services is increasing.

“We are seeing people come for assistance at the food bank that have never walked through our doors before. We assure them that we are here to support them through difficult times," he says.

Each year, the Salvation Army relies on money raised through the kettle campaign.

Thompson states: "We are grateful for the support that we have received from the citizens of this area and from the business community. It shows that people really care about their neighbours in the Vernon area.”

Time is running out to meet the goal.

“We have a long way to go to meet our target in a very short period of time," Thompson says.

All money raised is used to help locals in need.