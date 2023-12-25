City of Vernon sends out tips on how to manage holiday waste this Christmas

Photo: Pixabay

'Tis the season for giving and receiving – and with that can come a lot of waste.

This holiday season, the City of Vernon is advising residents on how they can best manage the expected increase in household waste.

The city says to recycle first and that wrapping paper, gift bags, gift boxes, beverage containers, cardboard, glass, and plastic materials can be placede in blue and grey RecycleBC bins for curbside collection.

Residents are also encouraged to divert organic waste and use green-lidded organics carts for food scraps and all accepted compostable materials. To avoid materials freezing to the inside of your cart, food scraps can be wrapped in newspaper or BPI-certified compostable bags.

“Plastic materials such as gift bags, plastic wrapping and ribbons and bows are not accepted in organics carts and must be removed. Please recycle your plastic,” the city urges.

Garbage carts should be used last and be used for non-recyclable and non-compostable materials. That could be certain gift wrapping, damaged decorations or adhesive material.

The city is reminding residents that trees cannot be placed in household organics carts, but instead can be dropped off free of charge at the former Kin Race Track lands. The drop zone will accept trees until Jan. 18.

Find more tips on managing holiday household waste, or about how the waste collection program works visit the city’s website.