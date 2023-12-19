Cougar at back door 'hit a little bit close to home' says Coldstream resident

Contributed Katie Mather

A big cat was caught on camera, looking like it wanted inside a Coldstream home.

Fortunately for the residents, the animal would've been a bit too big to fit through a normal cat door.

Katie Mather lives in the Husband Road area in Coldstream and says a cougar approaching her back door last night made her want to warn the community.

“I just wanted to reach out and let the community know that there is always potential for wildlife to be in the area,” said Mather. “This just hit a little bit close to home.”

She says it’s the first time a cougar has come this close to her home, and she’s hoping that sharing the security cam video will encourage community members to be cautious.

“There are a lot of kids around this area. It is heavily populated with domestic animals and children. People should always be aware that there is a potential to run into some sort of wildlife.”

Local wildlife expert Pete Wise says in any area where there’s a lot of deer, there will be big cats.

His advice to people catching cougars on camera is to call the Conservation Service RAPP line and report the sighting, especially if the animals are spotted near schools.

“They're a wild animal, and you have to treat them with respect,” said Wise.

“Just pay attention. They're out there and they're doing their thing … just be careful.”

To report human-wildlife interactions where public safety may be at risk, call 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).