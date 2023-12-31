Closure of Vernon's last walk-in clinic top health-care story of 2023

No health-care story hit the headlines in Vernon as hard as the closure of the city's last remaining walk-in clinic.

The Sterling Centre clinic closed its doors Nov. 15.

The closure had been preceded by the closure of the Primacy clinic at Superstore on Sept. 30. And before that by the closure of the Vernon Square walk-in.

Sterling spokesperson Dr. Chris Cunningham said the closure came as a result of a lack of supports to bolster a team approach to health care, but the province only offered more money to doctors.

Despite short-term stabilization funding, Cunningham said the province "did not provide any solution or workable plan other than encourage us to accept the standard payment contract from the Ministry of Health that is offered to any family physician.

"We made it clear that funding physicians, through accepting the contract offered, was not going to solve the problem. The offered contract did not change the complexity of the unattached patients we served, nor did it allow us to provide better team-based primary care," he said at the time.

"What was needed were the supports, including staff such as RNs, NPs, mental health workers etc., so essential team-based health care could be provided to this large group of patients, rather than remaining with the same isolated episodic physician care."

Sterling had been operating with a single doctor at a time, one front staff, no security, and a largely volunteer office manager.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu, a former nurse herself, said the Ministry of Health tried to work with the clinic, providing stabilization payments in February and August.

She said the clinic rejected an Urgent Primary Care Centre equivalent service contract, plus $75,000 in overhead per FTE.

"In the end, it was clinic leadership's decision to close," said Sandhu.

Interior Health says it continues to monitor fluctuations at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency department since the closure, and so far "there hasn't been a shift from normal day-to-day ER visits."

Chris Simms, executive director of clinical operations for the North Okanagan, says IH "will continue to monitor ER volume closely and (is) prepared to adjust our resources and staffing level accordingly.

"We recognize the impact of the closure of Sterling Centre Clinic for Vernon and area residents. Many residents will have questions on what this closure means to accessing care in Vernon. While long-term plans are underway, community members can continue to access primary care services through their family doctors, family nurse practitioners or book same-day urgent care appointments at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre."

Since the Sterling closure, the UPCC has seen an increase in triage volume, about 15 additional people daily, Simms says.

Where the dozens of other patients who would have used the walk-in have ended up is anyone's guess.

But a source inside the hospital says the picture is not quite so rosy.

"It's been heavy lifting," the source said.

"The hospital has been jammed up/over capacity, which backs patients up so that they are held in Emergency and makes it challenging to see new patients.

Waiting patients (registered/not yet seen) have sometimes spiked since the Sterling closure, the source claimed. There was a backlog of 40 patients on one recent day.

Staff are "definitely noticing patients coming to Emergency as a result of Sterling closing, with complaints and requests that are more suitable for a family practice/walk-in setting."

Cunningham said physician remuneration was not the primary issue: "What we asked for and wanted was to work ... in conjunction with the UPCC to provide sustainable team-based primary care to unattached patients.

"Our clinic's infrastructure was not created to handle the overwhelming surge of unattached patients that has evolved over the past few years ... we simply could not do that work alone anymore."

Patients at the clinic on its final day said they have nowhere else to go.

And with one in five British Columbians not having a family doctor, the situation doesn't look to improve anytime soon.

Cunningham, who was too busy serving patients at his own practice to talk in depth, said he doesn't foresee any situation under current circumstances in which a new walk-in might open up in Vernon.