Okanagan unlikely to see a white Christmas this year, says weatherman

Chelsey Mutter

Okanagan residents dreaming of a white Christmas this weekend might be stuck doing just that – dreaming.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan says a green, or brown, Christmas is looking much more likely.

“The temperatures are four or five degrees higher than they typically are – up to eight degrees as we get deeper into Thursday this week,” says Castellan.

“That's only talking about the daytime highs. The overnight lows (are) warmer still relative to their normals.”

Castellan says the warm trend is affecting more than just the Southwest Interior. Some parts of northern B.C., like Peace Country are seeing temperatures up to 20 degrees warmer than seasonal averages.

He says the warm trend is throwing a curveball into the chances of a white Christmas. Through the week, Okanagan residents can expect temperatures to reach three or four degrees going into the “better part of the weekend.”

With daytime temperatures above zero, any falling snow is going to melt immediately. Castellan says even if enough snow falls to reach the technical definition of a white Christmas (two centimetres measured at the airport), residents might not see snow on the ground.

“If there's only two cm at the airport, then you can imagine that in the area there's going to be places that, you know, may have accumulated more snow but others that may have sublimated or evaporated a lot of snow as well.”

Castellan says it’s currently unlikely the Okanagan will see snow for Christmas, but that you never know until you get closer to the day.

Based on historical snowfall data, Castellan said the Okanagan can expect to continue to see fewer and fewer white Christmases due to climate change.

Going forward, residents seeking snowy Christmases may need to head into the mountains to get those perfect holiday snowscapes.