Vernon RCMP hand out 'positive tickets' to designated drivers

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Make the wrong choice, and the cops are there to bust you.

Make the right one, and you might just get a reward from the local constabulary.

"CounterAttack operations are continuing, and along with impaired drivers, our officers are also keeping an eye out for people making the right decision," the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP says on its Facebook page.

"Thanks to our partners at ICBC and our local McDonald's, we're able to hand out some 'positive tickets', good for a free coffee, to designated drivers."

If holiday plans involve alcohol or drugs, plan for a safe ride home and don't drive, police advise.

CounterAttack road checks continue through the holiday season to get drinking drivers off the road.

"Enjoy yourself and have a good time, but please do it responsibly. Impaired driving, whether by alcohol or other drugs, can have deadly consequences, and there is zero tolerance for those who choose to put themselves and others at risk," Const. Chris Terleski said as the holiday blitz was launched.

Officers are conducting check-stops, mandatory alcohol screening, field sobriety tests, and using drug recognition experts to identify and target impaired drivers.