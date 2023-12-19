Vernon: Business licence renewal deadline nears

Photo: Jon Manchester

The end of the year is near – and that means it's time to renew business licences.

The City of Vernon reminds business owners that renewal invoices were mailed out in November, and fees are due Jan. 1.

If there are no changes to ownership, location, or type of business, renewals can be done quickly and easily through the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/businesslicence.

Looking for information on your business licence account? Log in to your free MyCity account any time at www.vernon.ca/mycity.

A business licence is required to operate a business in Vernon.

If you have questions about applying for a licence, require revisions to an existing licence, or haven't received a renewal invoice, contact the licensing department at at 250-550-3634, [email protected], or visit the Community Services Building in the civic plaza.