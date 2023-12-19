Forget about being perfect: here's how to beat holiday stress and depression

Photo: CMHA Vernon

The holidays are typically a season of joy – but for many, they can bring on the blues.

The festive season can heighten grief, anxiety, and depression, so making mental health a priority is important, CMHA Vernon says.

"We know that for many people, reality doesn't play out like a TV movie and the expectation of the perfect holiday amplifies feelings of isolation, financial strain, or increased family conflict. This can particularly be the case for those experiencing loss, those estranged from family, and people who are carrying a lot of the household responsibilities," says Canadian Mental Health Association's Julia Payson.

CMHA offers steps we can all take to mitigate the stress of the holiday season.

"Keeping things simple and focusing on what is important to you, can help make the holidays enjoyable for yourself too," says Payson.

Plan ahead and simplify. If you're hosting people, try to prepare in advance and reduce how much you expect of yourself. Buy pre-made or easy to prepare food if you can afford it. Then you can enjoy visiting friends, relatives, and co-workers.

As much as possible, delegate to others, or ask what you can do. One person does not have to cook all the food and wrap all the gifts. Delegate to family members, have potlucks, and reduce how much you ask of yourself if you are the person why typically does the preparation. If you don't tend to do as much of the baking, cooking, cleaning, or gift wrapping, take those jobs on.

Maintain healthy habits. The same things that keep you mentally healthy throughout the year are still important during the holidays. Whether it's a walk or a workout, your mental health is connected to your physical health. Decide when you want to indulge and when you want to maintain your health habits.

Stay within budget. A call or a visit to tell someone how important they are can be more meaningful than a gift. Our love of our family and friends is not based on the most expensive present. Enjoy free activities like walking or driving around to look at holiday decorations, or making your own decorations or presents.

Consider why the holidays are important to you. Develop your own meaningful traditions that don't have to cost a lot of money or involve traditions that cause you stress. You have the right to feel good during the holidays. Use this time of year to reflect on your own journey.

Spend time with people that you care about. Surround yourself with the people who you love and who care for you as well. Your chosen family is valid. If you're part of a big gathering, invite someone you know is alone to attend. If you find yourself away from loved ones for the holidays, you can join people giving back to community.

Connect with your community. We all feel better when we contribute to our community. Help at the food bank or mission. Give to a charity that helps those in need. Smile at the people working at the busy stores. Thank the barista.

Learn stress-busting skills you can use year-round. If the holidays often get you down, and this carries on into the New Year and starts to affect your daily life, you can access help. Talk to your family doctor or check out programs like BounceBack. To learn more, visit www.bouncebackbc.ca.

Dealing with Holiday Grief

The season can be especially difficult if you've lost someone.

Talking about it is OK. You don't need to tiptoe around your loved one's memory – that will only make it worse.

Try not to hide, but don't feel guilty about limiting how many events you attend. Give yourself the space you need.

Don’t let other people’s expectations dictate how your holiday will unfold. If you don't feel like doing something this holiday season, don't let others force you. If you do want to attend holiday functions, know your limits.

Take care of yourself and seek support. Stress, depression, and bodily neglect are not a great mix at any time of the year. Don't forget to practise self-care and talk to your friends and family about how you feel.