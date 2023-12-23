Vernon mayor still seeking clarification from province on speculation tax

Chelsey Mutter

Vernon is still waiting on clarification from the province on the expansion of B.C.'s speculation and vacancy tax.

Vernon's top political story this year came when the NDP announced the tax would be expanded into more municipalities across the province, including Vernon and Coldstream.

The news sparked passionate discussion at Vernon city council. Mayor Victor Cumming says council is still trying to understand exactly what the impact will be and what will be exempt.

“What we’re trying to get the province to understand is there may be some areas within Vernon that should be exempt. Predator Ridge would be a good example, Outback would be another good example. These are resort areas and they were designed as resort areas

“We have other areas in the city, like along Okanagan Lake, that we zoned specifically as tourism areas, so it would be our desire that those areas that have already been pre-zoned as tourism accommodation areas, that that would be respected and exempt from the speculation tax,” Cumming said in a year-end interview.

These resort zonings, he says, have been in place for a long time, in some cases 10 or 20 years.

The city had been aware of the tax possibility coming to Vernon, but received no advance notice of the announcement.

“Coming here, yeah, it was something that we sure didn’t have a heads up ... we got a heads up (only) the day before,” said Cumming.

“We got the heads up so that we weren’t surprised by the news release the next day, but it wasn’t something that gave us a chance to have any input or any conversation,” says the mayor.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte says her municipality was also only given 24 hours notice before the public.

She previously said she's not sure the tax will have much impact in Coldstream when it comes to freeing up affordable rentals as many vacation homes tend to be high-dollar lakefront properties that would be out of reach for the vast majority as a rental.

The expanded 0.5% tax on the assessed value of vacant second homes (2% for non-residents of Canada) was first introduced in 2018 and already applies in many cities across B.C., including nearby Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Vernon city councillors slammed the tax during their first council meeting after it was announced.

Both Coun. Kari Gares and Coun. Akbal Mund said the move felt like a "cash grab" by the provincial government.

“Let's call a spade a spade, this is nothing more than just a way to tax somebody to fill the coffers, and I think that's just a wrong premise,” said Gares.

“It's just a tax grab is what I think it is. It’s just ‘well, we’re gonna get more money from (it), we’ll use the housing crisis as an explanation and bingo, here we go,’” said Mund.