'Nutcracker' seasonal sip supports Caravan Farm Theatre

Photo: Okanagan Spirits

A special seasonal sip from Vernon's Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery helps support a much-loved cultural phenomenon in the North Okanagan.

"Proceeds from each bottle of Winter Spiced Whisky sold will help fund our talented friends at Caravan Farm Theatre," Okanagan Spirits says.

The spiced whisky was created in collaboration with the Spallumcheen theatre group "in an effort to not only warm those cold winter nights, but to also raise proceeds to support arts in the North Okanagan."

Dubbed 'The Nutcracker', the single-cask whisky is comprised of a 40/20/40 blend of deep-malted north Okanagan bourbon, single-malt, and Okanagan Sprits' Coldstream Ranch Rye, which are aged in white oak casks before being double-wood finished in a third maple-brulée cask.

The festive label also gives a nod to Caravan's horse-drawn sleigh ride productions.

Seasoned with nutmeg, cloves, Bartlett pears, sun-dried oranges, candied plums, a touch of cinnamon, and bourbon-soaked drunken cherries, the result is "layer upon layer of seasonal delight," the distillery enthuses.

Caravan Farm Theatre produces its outdoor theatre on an 80-acre farm.

Established in 1978, the professional theatre company attracts thousands of theatre-goers each year.