Vernon Elks support local charities with $11,500 in donations

Eleven worthy causes got a boost Monday from the Vernon Elks lodge.
The Elks handed out a total of $11,500, with the recipients being voted on by membership.
"There are so many amazing things happening in our community at Christmas and all through the year," said club secretary Dan Irvine.
Organizations that received funding were:
- Okanagan Learning Foundation
- Santa's Anonymous
- North Okanagan Hospice
- Vernon & District Immigration Society
- Animal Auxiliary
- Lumby Food Bank
- Archway Society for Domestic Peace
- Forever Home Sanctuary
- Lumby Teens
- Upper Room Mission
- Salvation Army hamper program
The Elks have been supporting the community since 1920 and encourage groups looking for funding to complete an application on their website.
"Doing good in the community is at the fabric of the Vernon Elks," said president Lorna Robb. "We are so grateful to all of the volunteers who help us do the good that we do."
"We are so appreciative of the support," North Okanagan Hospice Society executive director Lisa Mathews said.