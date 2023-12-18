Vernon Elks support local charities with $11,500 in donations

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Eleven worthy causes got a boost Monday from the Vernon Elks lodge.

The Elks handed out a total of $11,500, with the recipients being voted on by membership.

"There are so many amazing things happening in our community at Christmas and all through the year," said club secretary Dan Irvine.

Organizations that received funding were:

Okanagan Learning Foundation

Santa's Anonymous

North Okanagan Hospice

Vernon & District Immigration Society

Animal Auxiliary

Lumby Food Bank

Archway Society for Domestic Peace

Forever Home Sanctuary

Lumby Teens

Upper Room Mission

Salvation Army hamper program

The Elks have been supporting the community since 1920 and encourage groups looking for funding to complete an application on their website.

"Doing good in the community is at the fabric of the Vernon Elks," said president Lorna Robb. "We are so grateful to all of the volunteers who help us do the good that we do."

"We are so appreciative of the support," North Okanagan Hospice Society executive director Lisa Mathews said.