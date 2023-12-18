Out of the kitchen, into the wood shop for members of Vernon She Shed

Photo: Vernon She Shed

Women's place used to be in the kitchen, but more and more are taking it to the shed.

Donna Harms with She Shed Vernon says the recently incorporated society is seeking more women who want to stretch their boundaries and learn some new skills.

"We want to create an environment for ladies who would like to do woodworking," says Harms.

"Back in the day, we weren't allowed to go in the shop, we had to do cooking and baking."

"We encourage creativity and give back to the community," she says.

An example of that is the 40 birdhouses the club has built for the local Girl Guides.

The group shares space with the Men's Shed just outside Vernon on Meadowlark Road, across from Swan Lake.

It's also offering a 10-week, 30-hour introduction to woodworking for women starting in January.

Those interested in the course can contact the club at [email protected].

Membership is $25.

Harms says her interest began as a desire to find a mantel for her antique dresser. She had sought one for nearly 50 years, and eventually built one herself.

"Everybody gets to build something cool," she says.

"I've made benches for my sons to go around their fire pit...

"I just love the smell of the wood, being creative, accomplishing something."