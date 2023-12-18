Gaming grants help fund Vernon gallery, carnival, tattoo

Photo: Vernon Winter Carnival

A trio of cultural organizations in Vernon will share more than $140,000 in gaming grants.

Vernon Public Art Gallery is receiving the largest share, at $76,000.

Vernon Winter Carnival will collect $38,500, just in time for the coming festivities in the new year.

The Carnival of Games takes place Feb. 2-11 with dozens of events all over the city.

Okanagan Military Tattoo Society will receive $27,500.

"The Vernon Winter Carnival S... is one of the most amazing events, which we all love and enjoy," Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a press release.

The gaming grant will "ensure that the staff and volunteers can continue to bring enjoyment to so many families as they work tirelessly to organize this spectacular carnival."

Across the region, 13 organizations are receiving funding to support arts and culture.

In addition, 15 parent advisory councils/district parent advisory councils in Vernon-Monashee are receiving funding to support extracurricular events, activities and equipment.