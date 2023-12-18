Animal Auxiliary says community pulled together to make Christmas hampers happen

Photo: Gena Barzan

Vernon's Animal Auxiliary will be able to go ahead with its 54 Christmas hampers for seniors in the community.

“We had the community really pull together and help,” thrift store operator Gena Barzan said in the wake of a roof leak and flood.

After the ceiling collapsed on Dec. 6, causing flooding and ruining donations, Barzan was concerned the hampers wouldn’t happen. But she says donors stepped up to make the hampers possible.

“A wonderful lady and her family donated the hams. Then there's another wonderful woman, Dawn, who had a $1,000 credit to Butcher Boys,” said Barzan.

“I don't think we’ll need to use it all, but we're going to meet her today. We're going to pick up cheese, margarine and fresh eggs for them. Then I suggested that she donate the rest to Nexus for us.”

The store was closed for over a week, meaning a full stop in sales and making it harder for the auxiliary to accept donations.

Barzan is hoping for a dry couple of weeks as the roof is OK for now, but it needs to be fixed further, something she says they have no date for.

She wants everyone to know the store is back up and running and is accepting donations.

“The store is quite empty right now on the shelves because of the situation. The items that didn’t get damaged were either for auction or for the shelves and so now that the Christmas stuff is gone, there's not much,” said Barzan.

“We're low on kitchen items, like pots and pans, cups and glasses and knick knacks and stuff.”

People can help by dropping off empties at Chasers Bottle Depot, and directing the proceeds to the auxiliary.

Barzan thanked the community for coming together to help make the Christmas hampers happen.