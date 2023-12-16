Vernons North Okanagan Valley Gleaners continue to make millions of meals

Photo: Facebook

You just can't 'beet' this donation.

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners recently received thousands of pounds of golden and red beets.

Volunteers at the Gleaners Lavington processing plant will turn the beets into meals that will be shipped to some of the poorest and war-torn regions in the world.

It has already been a record year for the non-profit agency. As of early November, they had received about 1,400,000 pounds of donated fruits and vegetables, their highest number ever.

The produce, that is dehydrated and turned into a soup mix, amounts to millions of meals.

So far in 2023, the Gleaners have sent out more than 11,377,000 meals — and more will be going out before the year ends.

Last year, the Gleaners produced a record 13.4 million meals.

So far this year, the Gleaners have shipped four sea cans full of food stock to Ukraine.

Shipping containers have also been sent to Syria, Sri Lanka, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti and other regions in need.

The Gleaners also collect and ship sea cans full of medical supplies to some of the most impoverished regions of the world. About 10 shipping containers full of hospital gear have been sent so far this year.

The medical equipment, such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, linens and other supplies, are in perfectly good shape but may be considered outdated in Canada, but for regions with limited access to medical supplies, they can be a godsend.