Players take to the volleyball court to raise funds for The Emily Dahl Foundation

Photo: Emily Dahl Foundation Sherman Dahl, front left, and Troy Lorenson of the Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy.

The annual Kindness Always Wins fundraiser will take to the volleyball court Tuesday.

Put on by the Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy, the fundraiser for the The Emily Dahl Foundation will be held at Kalamalka Secondary School, 7900 McClounie Rd., starting at 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and Kindness wristbands are available by donation.

The foundation was established in honour of Emily Dahl who tragically took her own life on Jan. 26, 2019.

Troy Lorenson, of Beyond Sport, said he and the athletes he trains, have embraced the event which will include high-level volleyball exhibition matches.

"The excitement for this event is building, On Friday Emily’s dad, Sherman Dahl, visited the academy. He shared some memories and insight into how Emily lived her life. She was a leader and always had compassion for others. Having been Emily’s coach, I remember her competitive spirit but also how she made those around her shine. Our Kindness Always Wins match for the Emily Dahl Foundation, this Tuesday night, hopes to keep this message front of mind with our young athletes and community. Please come out to support this work,” Lorenson said.

"One of the key messages shared by The Emily Dahl Foundation is the unconditional love that Emily shared with so many, and continues to do so. It is not who you are, or what you have been that Emily saw with her loving eyes, but what you want to be,” said Sherman Dahl, foundation co-founder.