Coldstream elementary parent advisory council received $6,440 from the province

Photo: Facebook

Christmas came early for Coldstream Elementary School this year.

Thanks to a provincial grant, the school’s parent advisory council received $6,440 which will be used to ensure Grade 3 students have access to swimming lessons.

“Our PAC is focused on providing students with experiences not all families can afford these days,” said Saleha Patel, president, Coldstream Elementary School parent advisory council. “We live in an area with many lakes and knowing how to swim is critical. Without funding from the PAC, our students might not have the chance to take swimming lessons to gain this necessary life skill.”

The province played Santa for schools across BC, handing out $11.2 million in funding to parent advisory councils for various programs.

More than 1,300 PACs and district parent advisory councils (DPACs) in B.C. received Community Gaming Grants to pay for events, activities and equipment in support of student learning and parent involvement.

PACs can use the grants to pay for equipment and costs associated with a range of extracurricular activities, including sports, performances, movie nights, dances, field trips and conferences. DPAC groups can use the funds for informational and promotional materials for parents, meeting-room rentals, presenter fees, travel for meetings, and more.

“Parent advisory councils play an important role in schools for students and parents alike. As a mother of school-age children, I understand how hardworking and important our PACs are. They do exceptional work to support our students and contribute to their school life experience. I am so excited about this funding. I know this will help thousands of amazing volunteer teams deliver extracurricular activities for all our students in Vernon-Monashee,” said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu.