Vernon church spreads Christmas cheer, hopes to get permanent location

Photo: Jon Manchester

Downtown Vernon business were treated to some seasonal sounds this week as Kevin Porte and Elaine Medina spread their Christmas cheer.

The pastors from the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ sang familiar Christmas carols and raised funds to get their church a permanent home.

Currently, the fledgling church meets at the People Place.

"Our mission is to provide children and youth with activities that build positive relationships, strengthen confidence, and further personal skill development," the church says.

The church is involved in youth mentoring, kids camps, sports events, feeding the homeless and more.