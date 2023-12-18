Lake milfoil machines may temporarily scare birds, but they also eat the weeds pulled up

Photo: Flora?Davidson

"Any boat with a motor will scare birds," but the Okanagan Basin Water Board says it will look into ways it can reduce its lake weed rototillers' effect on waterfowl.

Vernon resident Flora Davidson complained that the winter rototilling at the north end of Okanagan Lake is bothering trumpeter swans that have been feeding in the Beachcomber Bay/Kin Beach area.

They had been there "for weeks" until the rototiller vessel "literally scared them away," she said.

Davidson questioned the work being done when migratory birds are in the area.

But water board deputy administrator James Littley says the board has environmental permits for all aspects of its programs.

"We haven't looked at migratory birds at the north end of Okanagan Lake, but we were granted permits to harvest on Vaseaux Lake, and that is a bird sanctuary," Littley said.

He noted that equipment operators do not disturb shore nesting areas and that "any boat with a motor will scare away birds," which will likely return as soon as the noise moves on.

"We actually find that ducks and other birds will follow along and eat the roots that come up," Littley said of the milfoil control efforts.

He speculated the swans could even be in the area for the same reason, eating roots that floated to shore.

Overall, Littley said he is confident the milfoil control program has a positive effect on the lake environment.

"But we are checking if we can make any adjustments to reduce any impact on the birds."