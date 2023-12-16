Vernon historian uncovers footage from Whistler in the late 1960s

Today's time machine takes us back to Whistler in the late 1960s.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed colour footage of the B.C. ski hill from more than 50 years ago.

Whistler was originally conceived as part of the bid to win the 1968 Winter Olympics. Despite the bid failing, construction started, and the resort opened in January 1966.

“It has since become the largest ski resort in North America and has the greatest uphill lift capacity. But 55 years ago, it was just Vancouver’s ski hill,” says Arseneault.

“Possibly inspired by the likes of Warren Miller and his famous ski films of the day, Vancouver resident Imre Michalik, set out to capture his own ski film with friends,” says Arseneault.

Michalik emigrated from Hungary in 1956 and, after some years in Toronto, relocated to Vancouver and was employed as a draftsman at H.A. Simons and as a realtor on the North Shore.

“He was a brilliant photographer and left many works of his time in the mountains. He was an accomplished mountaineer and rock climber making many ascents in Squamish, Quebec in the U.S.A.,” says Arseneault.

Michalik passed away in 2018, his wife a few years later. They had no children.

“These reels, forgotten in a rental storage locker, may have ended up in the landfill otherwise. I’m honoured to be the custodian of them all and look forward to sharing more,” says Arseneault.

The footage appears to have been captured over several visits to the hill between 1967 and 1970, making it some of the best amateur early footage of Whistler.

“At the 3:40 mark, you’ll spot an orange sign alluding to the 1976 Olympic bid. At the 6:16 mark, look for a ski patrol member wearing a brown and yellow waist pack, this may be helpful in determining a specific year it was in use, as later ski patrol members wore the more familiar red jackets with white cross,” Arseneault said. “At the 7:13 mark, a sign post at the 6,400-foot elevation lists some nearby runs, some may have changed names since then. Look for a Yamaha-sponsored skier at 7:49 showing off some skills. Perhaps he is a well known skier of the day. Incredibly, Imre captured footage of a skier caught in an avalanche at the 12:11 mark. He appears to be safe.”

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].