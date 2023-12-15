Police dog tracks dog theft suspect on Middleton Mountain in Vernon

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A police dog made quick work of tracking down a theft suspect on Middleton Mountain on Thursday.

Three people were taken into custody by police after a report of suspicious activity on 11th Avenue in Vernon about 4 a.m.

Vernon received a report of three people stealing from a home on the 1000 block.

"Officers quickly moved in and located all three suspects. Two of the individuals were arrested without incident, while the third made a run for it and fled from police on foot," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Once Police Service Dog Phantom was on scene, it didn't take him long to track the man to his hiding spot, where he was eventually taken into custody."

The three individuals are believed to be linked to a recent string of property offences that include theft of vehicles and break and enter to community mailboxes, says Terleski.

All three were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

Multiple investigations will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment of charges.

"We'll continue to combat property crime, but we need the public's help," says Terleski.

"Lock and remove all valuables from your vehicle and never leave a spare key inside. Put away tools, bikes, and other valuables and make sure doors, windows, sheds, and other outbuildings are locked and secure. Look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious activity immediately and directly to police so we can investigate it."