Petitioner loses Vernon waterfront boundary squabble

Photo: Google Maps

A BC Supreme Court judge found a Vernon neighbour dispute over a lakefront property line "trifling and nonsensical."

In a Dec. 12 decision in Kelowna, Justice G.P. Weatherill ruled that respondent John Edward Atkinson be granted an easement over several feet of retaining wall that encroach on neighbour Giacomo D'Amico's property after he had it re-surveyed due to land accretion.

The wall wasn't previously on D'Amico's property, but due to the slow buildup of land over decades, a small portion ended up across the property line when D'Amico's lot was enlarged into Okanagan Lake.

The concrete block retaining wall was built before either property was purchased by their current owners.

The D'Amicos purchased their Smith Road property in 2021. It's occupied part-time during the summer. The Atkinsons bought their home in 2009 and reside there full-time.

The retaining wall in question supports a licensed dock/bridge structure to a natural island. About 15 feet of it now cross the property line.

The petition to the court was filed on June 5.

D'Amico claimed the encroachment prevents him from using, enjoying and developing his property and he sought the wall's removal.

He said it is his family’s "favourite spot for relaxing and enjoying their waterfront" and sought a quote of $19,500 to remove the portion wall and recovery of $11,955.23 spent on the survey.

Atkinson did not deny the accretion or change in boundary, but argued an easement be granted for the small portion of the retaining wall due to the uniqueness of the case and "balance of convenience."

Weatherill said the encroachment "is extremely minor" and was not persuaded that the wall will have "any more than a de minimus effect on the D'Amico property.

"I therefore conclude that the petitioner’s complaints that the Block Retaining Wall is an ongoing inconvenience causing a loss of enjoyment of his property are disingenuous, trifling, and nonsensical."

Weatherill found the respondent had no idea the wall encroached the property line.

"There is no evidence that the encroachment reduces the value of the D'Amico property ... it has very little functional or economic impact on it. I am satisfied, however, that the encroachment must have some value at law."

Weatherill dismissed the case and ruled that Atkinson pay $2,000 for easement access for the life of the retaining wall.

Atkinson was awarded court costs but must also pay the costs associated with obtaining a registered easement including survey costs, legal costs, and registration fees.