Greater Vernon Water switches to Kal Lake source as Duteau reservoirs low

Photo: RDNO/file photo

Low levels in the Duteau Creek reservoir system are forcing a change in water source for many Greater Vernon Water customers.

GVW says the Kalamalka Lake water source will be supplied to area of Coldstream and Vernon (see map) usually served by the Duteau Creek source.

"Duteau Creek reservoirs are lower than normal for this time of year, due to a lack of fall precipitation," the water utility says.

"To conserve water in those reservoirs, some areas have already been changed to the Kalamalka Lake source. This change expands those areas."

Customers who are not usually on the Kalamalka water source, especially those who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums, may notice their water is harder and has higher alkalinity and pH.

GVW will notify customers of any further changes.