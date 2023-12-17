Vernon homeless camp resident shares her story: 'Nobody in their right mind' wants this

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Swan Lake camp earlier this fall.

A resident of a Vernon tent camp says "nobody in their right mind wants to be homeless."

Jennifer Nagle reached out to Castanet to share her story.

She says she ended up without a roof over her head, not through addiction or other common assumptions, but because of the trauma of a sexual assault.

Nagle was one of the residents of the Swan Lake encampment just north of Vernon that was cleared out earlier this fall.

"My boyfriend and I and our dog had been living out there for a little over 12 months," she says when the order came to vacate.

Nagle says she was "forced into living in a homeless camp due to somebody breaking into my apartment and sexually assaulting me in my own home."

Forced to move, she found it impossible to find affordable accommodation with a rental market vacancy of only one per cent.

"It doesn't give anyone very much room to be able to find a place," she said in an email. "The Swan Lake encampment (was) the only place to go."

Then, came word they had to leave.

"After living there for a year, we had police and Turning Points staff come and tell us ... (they would) help us to find housing."

However, that didn't materialize, and in the meantime all their belongings were cleared out of the camp ... "every single thing that we own, and thrown in the garbage.

"Everything from our bikes, which is our mode of transportation, to our clothing to our shoes to our toothbrushes, and only giving us nine days to move it all or save whatever we could."

Nagle says they weren't given any help to move their things or a place to store them, and now they are gone.

"So no not only are we homeless, but now we also don't have clothes, we don't have winter coats, we don't have shoes, my dog's leashes were taken, food dishes ... and here we sit."

She says: "Nobody in their right mind wants to be homeless, especially in the winter when it's freezing cold outside."

Nagle claims waiting lists at shelters, inquiries to support agencies, and pleas to friends and family have not panned out.

"Most people assume that because I am homeless that I'm a drug addict or an alcoholic or must have some sort of addiction problems," she says. "This simply is not true."

Nagle says she has a degree and "would love to be back at work as a care aide, which I have done for the last 21 years. But I can't because I don't have a proper place to call home. Somewhere I can have a shower, use the bathroom or wash my clothes."

It's unclear where Nagle is currently camping, but we've reached out to her in hopes of connecting her with help for her situation.