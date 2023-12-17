Surveillance cameras catch thieves trying to break into truck in Vernon

Some Vernon Grinches were caught on camera trying to break into a vehicle.

Home security footage caught a trio of suspects using what is believed to be a screwdriver to break in to a truck.

The homeowner asked that his name not be used and said the incident happened at 3:23 a.m. Thursday on Mount Fosthall Drive.

“One guy tried using a large screwdriver to jamb in the key slot, while the other two were his lookouts,” the homeowner said.

The would-be thieves did not gain entry to the vehicle, but were believed to have been scoping out the rest of the neighbourhood.

“A co-worker that lives on 15th Avenue also had someone try to break into their truck as well this morning,” said the tipster.