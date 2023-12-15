Vernon Community Arts Centre holds community appreciation market

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Artsolutely Artisan Market wants give a big thank you to the community.

So, the Vernon Community Arts Centre is holding a community appreciation event Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.

Sheri Kunzli, VCAC marketing and events co-ordinator, says this year's market is one of the largest ever, featuring 42 artists.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year and 20 per cent of all the sales go directly back into the arts centre,” Kunzli said.

Funds raised help support the numerous programs offered by the VCAC as well has helping to maintain the building in Polson Park.

Appreciation day activities include hot chocolate, prizes, kids art activities, a food truck, winter carnival games, live art demos, music and more.

Established in 2006, Artsolutely has grown to be one of the biggest art events in the Valley, featuring more than 10,000 hand-made, unique items made from glass, clay, wood, metal, paper, mixed media, and more.

Artsolutely runs through Dec. 23.

For more information, visit their website.