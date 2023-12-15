Funtastic ready to rock, releases 2024 music festival lineup

Photo: Funtastic

Vernon's Funtastic Sports Society has announced the lineup for its 2024 A&W Music Festival.

The June festival, which coincides with the Funtastic softball tournament, is one of the summer's biggest events in the city.

Friday June 28 will kick off with cover band Linus, Alberta rockers Sparrow Blue, local favourites Young Uns, and Canadian supergroup Toque.

Members of Toque have played with acts such as Shania Twain, Slash, Kelly Clarkson and more.

On Saturday, check out country artists Courtney Hunt, Riley Taylor, and Juno-nominated Aaron Goodvin.

The music fest wraps up Sunday with Angie Heinze Band, Heart tribute act Barracuda, and popular AC/DC tribute rockers BC/DC.

Tickets are on sale now at www.funtasticsports.ca.

Friday tickets are $45, Saturday $60, Sunday $40 and full weekend passes are $100. All prices plus service charges.

Team members in the tournament receive discounted prices.

Proceeds support Funtastic's community grant program.

The event has given back more than $2.4 million to local non-profit sports groups over the years.