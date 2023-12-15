Police, dog team search East Hill in wake of attempted robbery in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Vernon RCMP confirm they are investigating an attempted robbery on east Hill.

Spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says about 9:15 a.m., units "responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a business in the East Hill area."

Two units were seen stationed outside Lakeview Market while others combed the area.

"Multiple officers have responded and are in the area attempting to locate the suspect, who fled from the location on foot," says Terleski.



"The investigation is in the early stages; we do not believe there is any specific risk to the public in relation to this incident," he adds.

ORIGINAL: 10:05 a.m.

Police are swarming East Hill in Vernon.

Multiple RCMP units are in the area between Lakeview Park and Vernon Secondary School.

Two units are parked outside Lakeview Market, and a police dog team is searching the residential area.

The store remains open, but staff there declined comment on the situation.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.