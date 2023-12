Photo: Castanet file photo

Keenan Alexander King has elected to be tried by judge alone in BC Supreme Court.

King faces a variety of charges.

He appeared in Vernon court Thursday, where he is facing charges including sexual assault, assault by choking, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The charges stem from an incident on May 20, 2023, in Spallumcheen.

King, born in 1984, will be back in court Dec. 20 to fix dates for a preliminary inquiry.