Vernon man badly burned in drug fire elects to be tried by judge alone on weapons charges

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A Vernon man with a criminal past has elected to be tried by judge alone on his latest spate of charges.

James Karl Iverson faces several charges, including two counts of uttering threats, possession of a weapon, and use of an imitation firearm.

Iverson will return to court Dec. 18 to fix a date.

He is also facing two charges of breach of a release order.

In March 2017, Iverson pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson by negligence in an Aug. 14, 2015, incident at an apartment building on Okanagan Avenue.

The fire took place in the bathroom of a unit at 3413 Okanagan Ave.

Iverson and another man were attempting to make hash oil.

The two “were engaging in a process whereby they were extracting marijuana oil from marijuana shake,” said then Crown prosecutor Juan O'Quinn.

The two were using butane to process the marijuana oil, leading to a significant amount of the gas in the small space and, when someone turned on the fan, there was an explosion and fire.

“The explosion was so great, it reached into the ceiling and blew off some of the eaves,” O'Quinn said, adding that $170,000 damage was caused to the apartment. “Other tenants in the building were put in jeopardy that day as were his girlfriend's children (who were in the apartment).”

Both Iverson and the other man present were severely burned.

Iverson suffered third-degree burns to 85 per cent of his body and damaged his esophagus and lungs, court was told. After the fire, the accused was put on life support and into an induced coma for almost a month.

His friend suffered burns to 25 per cent of his body.