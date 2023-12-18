Family speaks out over alleged medical malpractice claim: 'We mourn him every day'

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

On the two-year anniversary of their son's death, an Okanagan couple suing Interior Health and doctors at Vernon Jubilee Hospital over alleged malpractice, say they want their story to be heard.

In a written statement to Castanet, Dan and Alison Peace say they are completely devastated by the loss of their son, Michael.

“We are speaking out because we do not want this agony to happen to another family. In our opinion, our medical system is completely broken,” they say.

“We expected Michael to be safe and secure in the hospital setting while receiving treatment and were totally shocked by the horrific outcome.”

Alison filed a civil claim against Interior Health and several doctors at VJH alleging medical malpractice after Michael suffered a medical overdose of hydromorphone and asphyxiation.

“We also hope that this tragedy will make people realize that substance use disorder is everywhere – it could be your sister, friend or colleague who is suffering. Please pay attention to your loved ones and help break the stigma of this disease as well as that of mental health illnesses,” the Peaces say.

Interior Health previously told Castanet it was sorry for the families’ loss but is unable to comment as the matter may proceed to court.

Dan and Alison say they’re feeling overwhelmed on the anniversary of their son's death.

“Michael left behind his dad, mom, brother, children, partner, aunts. uncles, cousins and many friends. We mourn him every day. This should never have happened; our system failed him,” they said.