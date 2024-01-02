Okanagan's first Korean instant ramen machine comes to Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

Vernon is home to the Okanagan’s first instant ramen machine.

The EZ Cook machine can be found at Rich Tea, allowing people to make their own customizable ramen or hot pot.

Owner Daryl Andrade says the machines are popular in South Korea, and are slowly gaining popularity in Canada.

“If I’m not wrong, this is the third one in all of Canada. So we’re excited to bring that to Vernon and then for people in Vernon to try it,” says Andrade.

"Our whole concept with Rich Tea and Fort Asian Food, that’s what we wanted to do, bring a little piece of Asia to Vernon.

Getting this particular piece of Asia to Vernon was no small feat.

He had to order the machine six months in advance before sending someone to the Philippines to pick it up.

Another hurdle was setting the machine up. A lot of electrical work needed to be done to get the Korean machine running in Canada.

“More than anything, what we had to do was just figure out the language (and) try to program it because it came in Korean, so just a bit of a challenge there,” says Andrade.

The machine is now up and running, and offers a quick and cheap lunch option.

“For ramen, with three toppings … it’s gonna be $6.99, which is very affordable and you cannot find, I think anywhere nowadays, a really full meal for six dollars,” says Andrade.

There’s 20 different ramen flavours to choose from, and Andrade says he plans to bring exclusive flavours to the shop as well. Customers have a variety of toppings to choose from as well, including kimchi, bean sprouts, cheese, bean sprouts, green onions, and more.