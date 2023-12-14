Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort opening up more runs

Photo: SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort is opening more terrain and activities.

With cooler temperatures and snow over the mountain’s opening weekend The Comet Chair opened on Tuesday and The Alpine Meadows Chair will open Friday. Brewer’s Pond, Tube Town, Night Skiing and the XC Night Loop will all open for the weekend.

“Mother Nature has delivered the snow we needed to open more lifts and terrain and we’re super excited to have these iconic activities and more terrain open for all our guests to enjoy,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and events.

"To date this brings the resort to having five lifts and 30 runs open for some amazing skiing and riding."

Skating and tubing are now available. Brewer’s Pond and Tube Town will both be open Monday to Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

The Alpine Meadows Chair will be open Friday for access to limited Attridge terrain.

Night Skiing will begin at Silver Queen and The Discovery Carpet on Friday and Saturday from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Gondola will not be operating for Night Skiing this weekend.

The XC Night Loop will also open today until 7:30 p.m. daily.

The Tube Town Carpet will return to servicing tubing only with the Silver Queen Chair open for access to the Bannister Terrain Park and the Silver Queen Run.

The annual Christmas Light Up on opening weekend raised more than $5,000 for the Good Food Box - School Food Box program.

The Good Food Box is a non-profit organization that supports families, seniors and individuals to have access to groceries and produce when times are tough.

The money raised at Light Up alone means SilverStar is more than 50 per cent of the way towards the goal of raising $10,000.

All donations raised by the community will be matched by both the SilverStar Play Forever Fund and an anonymous donor with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, tripling your contribution.

To donate to the Play Forever Foundation click here.