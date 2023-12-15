Vernon program introduces immigrant and refugee kids to Canada's national pastime

It doesn't get much more Canadian than kids playing hockey.

And on Saturday, youths from a variety of nationalities who may not be familiar with the sport will get a free introduction to the national pastime at Vernon's OTR training rink.

“The No.1 thing is social inclusion,” says Mission Hill Elementary teacher Chad Soon. “That's the driving thing behind this whole program, is trying to get these kids to feel like they are included and at home here in Canada.”

The majority of the kids who will hit the ice are immigrants and refugees, but there are also some local Indigenous children whose families might not be able to afford the experience otherwise.

The Hockey 4 Youth program was founded by Moezine Hasham in 2015. Hasham's family immigrated to Canada in the 1970s from Uganda, and he will be at the skating rink to encourage participants.

The event is also in honour of Vernon's Larry Kwong, who was the first person of Chinese decent to play in the NHL, in the 1940s.

“That's what drew Moe to our little town,” said Soon, adding the program is typically held in larger centres. “We have all kinds of different languages represented.”

Since it started, Hockey 4 Youth has seen 700 children and youth from 41 countries take part, including from Syria, Brazil, Afghanistan, Yemen, India, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Jamaica, Somalia, Cuba, the Philippines and Mexico.

Soon says the program is free, with all gear and coaching provided to the youths.

There is also an off-ice component to the charitable program.

“There are field trips, team-building activities and stuff like that,” says Soon.

When Hasham was six years old, a neighbour gifted him with hockey gear, something that changed his life and lead to the formation on the Hockey 4 Youth program, says Soon.

“He fell in love with the game, so he started Hockey 4 Youth to pay it forward.”

For more information on the program, visit the Hockey 4 Youth website.