Coldstream students fill police cruiser and fire truck with items for food bank

Photo: Facebook/Vernon RCMP

Thursday's snowfall added some seasonal magic to the Cram the Cruiser/Fill a Firetruck event at Kidston Elementary School.

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Coldstream Fire Department were at the school collecting food for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Students donated more than 1,100 pounds of of goods.

“Way to go Kokanee families! Your warmth and generosity helped fill a police car, a firetruck ... and our hearts,” a post on the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook page congratulated the youngsters.