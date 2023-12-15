Conditional sentence for North Okanagan man who thought he was sexting teen girl

Photo: Jon Manchester

A North Okanagan man will avoid jail and serve an 18-month conditional sentence for texting with someone who he believed to be a minor for the purpose of seeking pornographic images.

The 36 year old was found guilty Oct. 18 on two of four charges.

Court records show the father of a teenage girl was inspecting his daughter's phone in February of 2021 to ensure there was no inappropriate activity and came across a number he didn't recognize, which had been blocked some time before.

The father sent a text message to that number, inquiring who the number belonged to and why they had been blocked. That led to communication with father posing as a 14-year-old girl.

The text messages quickly escalated to include romantic and sexual connotations and comments.

Mr. S. then sent a naked photo and sought a photo in return, as well as sending other messages such as "I'd like to see more of your body."

In a Dec. 13 judgment in Vernon, BC Provincial Court Judge Jeremy Guild found Mr. S. was engaged in "grooming" by building trust and offering to meet and buy alcoholic beverages with the subject he believed to be a teen girl.

Guild noted it was the Lumby father's first offence and that he was "very remorseful."

The fallout from the incident resulted in his divorce and he also became suicidal.

"It is important to note that he did not initiate contact," Guild wrote in his decision. "He was not looking ... for others to have contact with, let alone a young girl."

How his number was in the teen's phone was unexplained. "It could have been innocent, such as a change in telephone numbers," Guild assumed.

It was noted the man co-operated with a Ministry of Children and Family Development investigation, and "his apology in court also made his remorse clear."

The first nine months of the conditional sentence will be under house arrest, with limited exceptions for work and health. The following nine months he will be subject to a curfew.

That will be followed by 12 months probation.

He is restricted from contact with anyone under the age of 16, including public areas frequented by children, and must participate in counselling and provide a DNA sample.

The judge noted the crime was "well known" in the community and that the man received threats.