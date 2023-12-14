Downtown ducks use the crosswalk as traffic stops in Vernon

Photo: Dawn Tucker

Why did the duck cross the road?

One would suppose for the same reason the chicken did so ... to get to the other side.

Traffic came to a halt in downtown Vernon Thursday so a waddling of ducks could cross busy 30th Avenue.

They even used the crosswalk.

And traffic came to a polite stop to let the quackers cross.

"Ducks are using the crosswalk at Freshco, drive with care," said Dawn Tucker as heavy wet snow fell in the city.

The snow has slowed down considerably and mostly melted as it hit the pavement, but the feathery pedestrians didn't cause any traffic mayhem.

One has to wonder why they simply didn't flap their wings and fly across the street, but you've got to give them credit for following he rules of the road and not jaywalking – or is that jay-waddling?