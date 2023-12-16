Holiday changes made to Vernon garbage and organics collection

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has tweaked its holiday garbage collection schedule.

The city says its garbage and organics collection schedule has been corrected from what was provided in both the 2023 and the 2024 solid waste collection guides.

Corrected dates apply to the Christmas and New Year's weeks, Dec. 25-30 and Jan. 1-5.

Collection will not occur on Christmas Day. All residential waste collection for this week will be moved forward by one day (see schedule below).

Photo: City of Vernon

Collection will occur on New Year's Day. All residential waste collection will resume on its regularly scheduled day (see schedule below).