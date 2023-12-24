Vernon's Shanda Hill is the only person in the world to complete three double deca triathlons

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of 2023. Today we are talking with ultra athlete Shanda Hill, who accomplished an amazing feat.

To call Vernon's Shanda Hill an elite athlete is an understatement.

Hill has taken athletic prowess to a level no other human in history has done by completing three double deca races, two in 2023 alone.

Each double deca is the equivalent of doing 20 back-to-back Ironman triathlons and consists of a 76-kilometre swim, a 3,600-km bike ride, and an 844-km run.

“You do it or you don't do it. Once you decide you are going to do it, you just do it,” is Hill's simple answer to the astounding challenge.

Hill completed the 26-day Decaultratri Double Deca Continuous race in Mexico in October, less than a month after completing the Swiss Ultra Triathlon in Buchs, Switzerland, which she completed in 625 hours and 21 minutes, "obliterating her previous record by over 20 hours.”

She completed her first double deca in 2019, when she became the first Canadian – male or female – to finish the Mexican race.

“I think taking it hour by hour, day by day and biting off little pieces at a time is what makes it possible,” she says. “Because if you look at the numbers, the numbers are a little insane.”

Hill said pushing herself to her physical limit is a matter of perspective.

“It's not all fun and games and it can be really hard at times, but I really enjoy it and as long as I enjoy it, I will keep doing it,” she says.

After such an incredible accomplishment, what's on the horizon for Hill?

Something bigger, of course.

Hailed as the greatest endurance race in sports history, the Triple Deca Continuous is scheduled for 2024 in Italy.

And Hill plans on being among the athletes taking part in the historic race.

“It is the equivalent of 30 Ironman triathlons all at once,” she says. “So that is what's on for September.”

How does the ultra athlete train for her feats of endurance?

“I don't think you can train for those distances. I think you would end up with over-use injuries, so my training per se, is going out, doing landscaping, lifting heavy things, building up my muscles and pushing myself in everyday life so my body is ready for those types of stresses,” says Hill.

She's also a big fan of swimming in extremely cold water and has been known to take regular dips in Kal Lake in the middle of winter.