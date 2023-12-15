Lunch Matters, Breakfast Too opens under new management in downtown Vernon

Photo: Tracey Prediger

A popular Vernon breakfast spot has a new lease on life.

Lunch Matters, Breakfast Too, in the city's downtown core, closed its doors more than a year ago – but has now been resurrected, thanks to local businessman Gary Batula.

Batula is no stranger to the food industry, operating Alexander's Pub in Coldstream as well as other local business ventures.

Batula's family has owned the building where Lunch Matters is located since the late 1960s.

He says things went sideways for the eatery during COVID.

Batula spent nine months jumping through the required hoops to reopen the restaurant.

“You would think if it was already an existing, running restaurant that Interior Health would walk in and be like 'You're good to go,' but because it has been shut down, opening it back up we have to follow all of the new health regulations and rules and equipment and flooring ... so much stuff,” Batula said.

The diner at 2908 32nd St. is open for business from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Hopefully, we will be open seven days a week soon,” Batula says.

“We do breakfast all day, so there are bennies, breakfast burritos and more grab-and-go stuff.”