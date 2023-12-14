Police incident prompts restricted access at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon Jubilee Hospital was briefly placed under restricted access Wednesday night due to a police incident.

IH says the precaution was taken "due to an incident involving the RCMP. There was no direct threat to the site."

The nature of the incident was not disclosed, however a person at the hospital at the time says it may have been related to a gunshot wound patient brought to VJH.

The access restriction was in place for about half an hour, from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more details.