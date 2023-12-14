Man with gunshot wound prompts restricted access at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

Vernon RCMP say a restricted access safety protocol was implemented at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Wednesday night after a man suffering a gunshot wound attended the ER.

The man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, which prompted the safety measures, and frontline officers immediately attended the hospital, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"Preliminary findings from the initial investigation suggest criminality is not involved, and this is an isolated incident with no known risk to the public," says Terleski.

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital was briefly placed under restricted access Wednesday night due to a police incident.

IH says the precaution was taken "due to an incident involving the RCMP. There was no direct threat to the site."

The nature of the incident was not disclosed, however a person at the hospital at the time says it may have been related to a gunshot wound patient brought to VJH.

The access restriction was in place for about half an hour, from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m.

Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more details.