KingFisher Boats provides Christmas hampers for Archway society

Photo: Kingfisher Boats

Vernon's KingFisher Boats has continued its tradition of giving by delivering 15 Christmas hampers to the Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

"Bringing joy to our community, especially during the festive season, holds a special place in the hearts of the KingFisher family,” said KingFisher volunteer Katherine Chappell.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our generous suppliers and local businesses who have joined hands with us in spreading warmth and holiday cheer.”

Archway, formerly the Vernon Women’s Transition House Society, provides a range of services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including safe shelter, counselling, child and youth advocacy, outreach services, and collaborative community projects.

“Enriching lives is not just a commitment, it's a tradition we cherish, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact once again this year,” said KingFisher's Noa Hamer.

This year's delivery was made possible through the support of local businesses, including The Hot Room and Bloom Salon, who contributed to make the holidays brighter for those in need.

For more information about Archway, visit its website.