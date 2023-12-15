Santa Claus photo op at Friesens Countrytyme Gardens on Saturday

Photo: Canadian Press file photo

The Jolly Old Elf will be at Friesens Countrytyme Gardens Saturday.

The free event takes place at the Coldstream eatery, 9172 Kalamalka Rd., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even though it is Santa’s busiest time of the year, he will be making time to take pictures with kids families and even pets.

“The pictures are free because you or Santa’s elves will take pictures with your own camera,” said Aaron Luprya. “Come in decked out in your favourite Christmas jammies and get a free picture with Santa. Then stop by our store for breakfast, lunch, a sweet treat or some hot chocolate.”

There will be a donation box to support the local food bank with cash or non-perishable food item.