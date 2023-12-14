Cost of July 4 fire cleanup in downtown Vernon adds to heartache and loss

Photo: Jon Manchester Clean up quote nears $500,000 for century old building

To many passers by, the massive heap of charred rubble that sits on the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue in downtown Vernon is nothing but an eyesore.

But to Gary Batula, the owner of the building that was destroyed in an early morning fire on July 4, it’s a reminder of everything that has been lost.

“My sisters and I grew up in that building, “ says Batula who remembers his parents bought the building before he was even born. “Because my parents had that building for so long, we didn’t gouge people,” says Batula.

Seven businesses were also destroyed that day.

Some of the tenants, who were more like family, had been there for 30 years.

The loss and the visual reminder is hard on everyone, especially Batula’s mother who ran the costume shop downstairs.

“It’s just hard on her to see that devastation every single day that she worked for 40 years to build,” he says.

That loss and devastation are only compounded by the passing of Gary’s father just months before the fire. His parents were married for 55 years.

While he understands many people are becoming impatient with the eyesore, cleaning up a building that was built in 1914 has its challenges.

Construction materials used over 100 years ago are now considered harmful and some are even toxic. “You can’t just run an excavator in there, scoop it all up and throw it in a dump truck and shoot it down the road,” he explains.

“It’s all got to be contained and sealed and all of those things require specialized people.

Bringing in that level of expertise is proving to be a costly endeavour. One quote that would level the site and turn it into a gravel lot is coming in at a half million dollars.

Batula had hoped to have the site cleared before the onset of winter for more than just aesthetic reasons. His daily inspections have seen the security fencing pushed aside and footprints are visible. The faster the site is cleaned, the less chance there is of another tragedy.