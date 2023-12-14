Okanagan woman files civil claim against Vernon hospital, alleges malpractice

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

An Okanagan woman has filed a civil claim against Interior Health and several doctors at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, alleging medical malpractice in the death of her son.

Alison Peace has accused four doctors and IH for “negligence and breach of contract arising from the defendants’ medical malpractice."

Peace's claim says her son, Michael Peace, suffered a medical overdose of hydromorphone and asphyxiation resulting in his death due to negligence of the defendants.

According to the claim, Michael was admitted to Vernon Jubilee Hospital in December 2021 after a coworker reported concerns he was suicidal.

The document says paramedics responded to Michael and administered Narcan onsite. Michael was then taken to the VJH emergency department by RCMP under the Mental Health Act, where he informed healthcare workers he had been using about 2 milligrams of fentanyl for about 10 days.

The claim outlines Michael's long history of depression and addiction.

Peace says after Michael was admitted to the hospital, doctors prescribed him hydromorphone for opioid withdrawal and Narcan, and ordered her son receive constant or one-on-one care. Peace's claim says her son never received the required level of care.

He allegedly received multiple hydromorphone doses but according to Peace, was never administered Narcan.

According to the claim, Michael was last seen conscious at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. At that time, nurses checked his vitals and Michael is alleged to have last received food and fluids at 7:45 a.m. He was locked in his room and monitored with CCTV cameras at the nurses' station.

The claim states despite an order of one-on-one care requiring checks every 15 minutes, Michael was not checked on from 4:30 p.m. until about 11:00 p.m. A nurse is said to have found him unresponsive with loud snoring-type breathing, and the court document alleges his pillow was wet with evidence of vomit and aspiration present.

Peace says Michael was hypoxic, and a CT scan confirmed significant aspiration.

According to the document, the next morning on Dec. 14, the decision was made to transfer him to Kelowna General Hospital, but he was not transferred until 4:50 p.m. Peace says Michael died on Dec. 15, just before 5 a.m.

The man has two children, and a common-law spouse.

Peace is seeking general damages, special damages, past and future costs of health care services, interest, costs, and other relief as the court sees fit.

Castanet asked Interior Health for comment on the matter.

“We are very sorry for this families' loss," IH said in a statement.

"As the matter may proceed to the courts, we cannot speak to any details of the case at this time.”

Once served, a response to the notice of claim must be filed within 21 days.

None of Peace's allegations have been proven in court.