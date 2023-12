Photo: Contributed

The sight of smoke behind Vernon's Fitness West on Wednesday was no cause for concern, according to city officials.

Josh Winquist, City of Vernon spokesperson, said the smoke was coming from a yard waste burn.

"The incident you are referring to turned out to be a resident burning yard waste," Winquist said.

The call about the smoke came in around 3 p.m., and the fire was put out shortly after.

It's not clear if the burn was legal or not.