Transit could be coming to Silver Star with 25k funding

Photo: SilverStar

More mass-transit options are being looked at to help people travel between Vernon and SilverStar.

Destination Silver Star received $25,000 from the provincial government for a transit study.

Cassandra Zerebeski with DSS, says the study’s goal is to help people access the mountain, like youth and elders or those with mobility challenges. She says future transit would also support small and medium sized businesses staffing needs and grow economic opportunity by providing “efficient and regular shuttle service.”

“The study is the first step as we work to hopefully establish regular service options in the future over the years to come,” said Zerebeski.

“We are also looking at a pilot shopping shuttle option in partnership with the Downtown Vernon Business Association on Saturdays in January to/from Vernon and the resort.”

The funding Destination Silver Star received is part of a total $650,000 from the BC government to 21 organizations across the Southern Interior working on local transportation projects.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the funding will give more options for people to get around the region.

“Tourists come to Vernon and the North Okanagan from all around the world to enjoy our tremendous outdoor activities and amenities”, said Sandhu.

“Our government recognizes that as more people travel to visit us, transportation infrastructure must keep up. I’m glad that our government is providing funding to improve connectivity, so we can truly showcase all we have to offer.”

Funding is being distributed by the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior (ETSI) and provides grants to enhance local transportation projects in the Southern Interior of B.C.

Findings of the 2023 Regional Ground Transportation Study by ETSI identified rural intercity transport options which could be improved. The findings of the study informed funding distribution.

Zerebeski said SilverStar Mountain Resort currently runs a weekend ski bus which is bookable here.