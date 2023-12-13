Curtis Sagmoen slapped with more jail time for breach of conditions

Photo: Jon Manchester

One of the North Okanagan's most notorious law-breakers will be spending a little more time behind bars.

Curtis Sagmoen was sentenced Wednesday on breaches of release conditions.

The charges related to him using a cellphone when banned from doing so under a previous conviction.

Sagmoen received 45 days in jail on the first count, 30 days consecutive for the second, plus 30 days concurrent on each of two more charges.

While the total sentence was 75 days, Sagmoen received 14 days credit for his pre-sentence time in custody, says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Sagmoen must also serve 24 months probation.

Sagmoen has a history of violent crimes against women, including running over a sex worker with an ATV.

In a separate incident involving another sex trade worker, Sagmoen was found guilty of disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a firearm during an offence, and possession of methamphetamine.

Sagmoen made headlines in 2017 when the body of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux was found on his parents' farm on Salmon River Road. He was never charged in relation to her death.

In 2022, RCMP renewed an earlier warning to sex trade workers to "not respond to any requests for services in the area where Curtis Wayne Sagmoen lives."