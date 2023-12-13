Suspicious device was explosive, says Vernon RCMP

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon RCMP confirm that the suspicious device discovered in a vehicle Tuesday was indeed explosive.

Police cordoned off the parking lot at the commercial plaza on 43rd Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after officers found the device while responding to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on the 2700 block of 43rd.

"During the arrest, police discovered what was suspected to be an explosive device inside the vehicle. To ensure the safety of the public, the area was cordoned off, and the RCMP Explosives Device Unit was called to assist," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The bomb squad was called up from the coast, and by 8:45 p.m., the device was rendered safe.

"An examination of the device confirmed the presence of explosive material and that it likely had the potential to cause serious injury if activated," says Terleski.

"Thankfully, that wasn't the case."

The 28-year-old Vernon man in the vehicle was remanded into custody until a court appearance later in December.